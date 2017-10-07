When considering the crucial role that calcium plays within the body, it is no wonder that a deficiency of this mineral can lead to a whole series of problems – many of which can not only heavily impact your way of life but actually threaten your life under the most significant circumstances. As you may be aware, calcium is integral when it comes to building strong bones, teeth, a normal heart rhythm, powering muscle contractions, enabling the relaxation of your muscles, hormone function, and even blood pressure regulation. In other words, it affects your whole body and keeps you functioning optimally each day.

In the case of a calcium deficiency, however, you may find that your body to be functioning not so optimally. In the event of a potential deficiency, it’s mandatory to look at the warning signs. First, it’s important to understand there are two types of calcium deficiency. While calcium deficiency at large has been linked to diseases like osteoporosis and renal failure, there exists two different types of such a deficiency.

There are Two Types of Calcium Deficiency

Dietary calcium deficiency exists in individuals who are not getting enough calcium intake through their daily nutrition or supplement intake. What happens here is that the natural calcium storage within the bones becomes depleted. As a result, the bones begin to weaken and thin at an alarming rate. This deficiency can also lead to osteoporosis, a disease of the bones that triggers bone degeneration, a ‘humped’ back, a major increased risk of fractures, and other serious concerns.

Symptoms of Dietary Calcium Deficiency

Back or neck pain

Bone pain or tenderness

Bone fractures as a result of minor or no trauma

Loss of height

Stooped or humped posture

Unlike dietary calcium deficiency, the second type of calcium deficiency, hypocalcemia has to do with low levels of calcium within the blood. Whereas dietary calcium deficiency is a result of inadequate nutritional intake, hypocalcemia is usually caused by certain medications or even medical conditions like hypoparathyroidism. Hypocalcemia is particularly concerning as the body will readily pull calcium from the bones in the event of a blood calcium deficiency in orders to support the proper function of the brain, heart, nerves, and muscles.

Symptoms of Hypocalcemia

Muscle cramps

Numbness

Poor appetite

Large bruised areas

Bleeding under the skin that looks like tiny red dots

Calcium Deficiency Diseases from Both Types

While very different, both types of calcium deficiencies can trigger life-threatening diseases. Indications of calcium deficiency can include:

Hypertension – also known as high blood pressure of arterial hypertension

Abnormal heartbeat

Chest pain

Seizures

Difficulty breathing

Unusual changes in alertness of consciousness

Overall, the best thing to do is to ensure that you are getting enough calcium each day from a high quality source such as calcium orotate. In addition, a combination of calcium orotate along with the essential mineral magnesium orotate is also highly preferable.

