Message To U.S. Active Military- Are You Truly A Hero?



In America there is no greater recruiting ground for the U.S. military than professional and college sports. Pro sports and the NCAA promote U.S. military men and women as “heroes” of honor to be admired and practically worshiped for their supposed valor, bravery, and courage. Sporting arenas throughout America this week will remind their audiences of millions of viewers that our “courageous” military men and women deserved to be honored for their service to America, but is all of this just a mass propaganda campaign to set the stage for recruiters throughout America to convince teenagers to join the military? I believe it absolutely is and here’s why.

As I mentioned, in America we have an ongoing political advertising campaign that portrays the U.S. military as an opportunity, a proving ground that builds character, an entity that only selects the best men and women who supposedly believe in America and are willing to defend America and the values it stands for (notice the word ‘freedom’ is hardly ever used any more). The U.S. military is portrayed as a stage for those with honor, integrity, initiative, leadership and (as I mentioned before) courage. A close look at this list of virtues however proves that nothing could be further from the truth. To make my argument let’s examine some basic definitions.

Courage: “the quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty, danger, pain, etc., without fear; bravery” Character: “moral or ethical quality; qualities of honesty, courage, or the like, integrity; Reputation” Hero: “a man of distinguished courage or ability, admired for his brave deeds and noble qualities; a person who, in the opinion of others, has heroic qualities or has performed a heroic act and is regarded as a model or ideal” Honor: “a source of credit or distinction; high respect, as for worth, merit, or rank” Honorable: “in accordance with or characterized by principles of honor; upright; worthy of honor and high respect; estimable; creditable”

Thus by definition men and women who join the U.S. military for whatever perceived reason can be said (arguably) to be “courageous” simply because they realize they are going into danger but they are willing to face that danger. Is this brand of courage to be honored? I argue not at all based on its isolated value because it’s the same brand of courage that Al Qaeda or ISIS is showing as well. They too face danger and are willing to face it courageously. So what other terms will help define our U.S. military?

By definition, in order to be a hero you must exhibit “distinguishable courage” and “noble qualities” and many young U.S. military men and women today fail to prove or demonstrate this quality.

First, in order to show “distinguishable courage” you must be sure of what you are fighting for. Unfortunately today most U.S. military fail to demonstrate the comprehensive knowledge about the U.S. foreign policy before heading out to war. It is thus very difficult to demonstrate “noble qualities” when you walk in ignorance, believe mainstream media propaganda, are lied to every day and when you lack wisdom and understanding of the greater picture. Here is where the U.S. government’s deliberate dumbing down of America’s youth comes into play.

By the time you try to apply the definition of “character”, “hero” and “honor” the wheels have fallen apart. Our U.S. military youth as a whole demonstrate no traces of character, which is based on a “moral and ethical quality” as well as “honesty” “integrity” and “reputation”. They fail to demonstrate true heroism which again is based on “distinguished courage” and “noble qualities”. And they fail to live up to the true definition of honor which is characterized by a “distinction” “high respect” which is “worthy of honor”. These meanings clearly separate our eager to fight yet courageous macho youth from the pure definitions of what it is to be a true honorable hero of courage, integrity and distinguishable reputation. Let’s face it, America doesn’t make soldiers of this quality anymore. If they did, they wouldn’t join the U.S. military whose mission is anything less than honorable, moral or ethical.

If our young military men had these deep virtuous qualities there would be no drone strikes anywhere around the world, the war agenda would be in serious jeopardy and AWOLS would be at an all time high. Instead many of our young military soldiers play videos games their whole life, watch years of TV shows and sports which glorify military and they are so sucked into the control system’s propaganda that they have not considered the morality, ethics and consequences of their own actions.

Unlike decades ago when U.S. military tended to be somewhat more informed and well read amongst the ranks today most of the youth joining the U.S. military have no idea of the bigger picture and they don’t truly understand why they are being sent to fight in U.S. wars of aggression all over the world including the Middle East. In the 60’s many Americans protested the war in Vietnam, today protests have been squashed by the police state and controlled by the opposition. Back in the 60’s many military men dared question their role in the wars they were sent to fight, today we see a core of obedient sheep eager to join and shoot at our enemies because they think its cool. In the 60’s traces of consciousness were observed as often soldiers went AWOL or dodged the draft out of disagreement with the war, today you don’t hear too much about conscientious objection and instead we hear a lot more about soldiers who can’t wait to get out there to fight terrorist.

You can’t be a hero if you don’t understand the battlefield and you don’t understand the greater picture. Mainstream media and Hollywood will not paint the bigger picture for our military, instead they keep them in the dark, piling on the lies, sending the blind sheep into battles which they don’t understand the true reasons for.

Abraham Lincoln once said: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character give him power” and sadly we see all the time what happens when our U.S. military soldiers are given power over the innocent people of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Syria Pakistan and other places in the world. No one associates the actions of the U.S. empire with “character”. Instead we see a corrupting power, a dangerous mindset of evil, criminality, desire to kill, destroy, and damage anything that doesn’t say U.S.A.

This dangerous U.S. military mentality unfortunately seems to be the norm. The U.S. empire and it’s foreign criminal partners (Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UK and others) are acting together to advance the new world order plans of domination. There is nothing honorable, courageous, moral or distinguishable about any of this.

The same U.S. military implicated in the cold blooded murder of Pat Tillman, someone who DID show all of these qualities of a true hero, is the same military willing to give Tillman ceremonies and use his image to raise money and further promote their own wars while they ignore the truth about how he was deliberately murdered by “friendly fire”.





The NFL, a major partner with the U.S. military committed to helping recruit more soldiers into the military, proudly declares regarding the U.S. military:

“Supporting the military is part of the fabric of the NFL. This support takes place both at home and abroad, with NFL players and coaches traveling overseas to salute the troops, as well as with team recognition of our servicemen and women through the Salute to Service campaign.



Through its long standing partnerships and support from our 32 teams, the NFL takes pride in supporting military personnel and remains committed to raising awareness for the sacrifices they make on our behalf. “

The NFL admits they work with (that is, promote) the military and you can see here how they are doing it. They know that the NFL is the most popular sport in America. They appeal to the fans, falsely portray the military as heroes of honor, morality and integrity and use this to keep the suckers coming. That’s right, America’s youth is suckered into joining the globalist wars every single day and they are doing it in broad daylight. Once they are wounded or killed they then step in to help patch the problem instead of addressing the underlying root cause of the problem (ie U.S. illegal wars of imperialism).

Our youth is never properly informed about what is really happening. They are never told how the suicide rate amongst soldiers is at an all-time high. We see our American youth sacrificed for immoral wars and when they die or get injured no one ever tells them they fought in vain.

So the question must be asked to those in the U.S. military- look inside you, think of your own humanity and the lives of others and ask yourself on this Veterans day, are you truly a hero? Can you truly answer this question with a yes with a clear consciousness? Or are you caught up in a fast paced high tech world where everyone is a boogie monster who deserves to be killed?

Do you think killing Iraqi civilians is okay? Do you think the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan and sky-rocketing their opium trade is honorable? Do you think waterboarding and illegal prisons like Guantanamo is Constitutional? Do you believe in ISIS and feel it’s fair game to go back to Iraq and enter Syria to shoot up more people despite the highly questionable creation of ISIS? Do you not care that all the war propaganda is staged to keep feeding the Military Industrial Complex?

If you don’t see or understand the bigger picture then you should never have joined the military. Killing is not a game. Life is precious and every time ONE life is taken it is murder. So on this Veterans day let’s take a minute of silence to remember not only those Veterans who have fallen fighting the global bankers wars but let’s remember ALL the people who have been murdered, displaced, and injured in U.S. wars of aggression.

Once we commit to true honor, integrity and morality then we can discuss big issues that further disprove the notion that U.S. military are “heroes” and “distinguishable”, like the little talked about record Army suicide rate and how the numbers are kept quiet so as not to alarm the general public. The control system doesn’t want to talk about this suicide problem because it sharply contradicts all of their false advertising campaigns and exposes the military recruitment fraud. Furthermore amongst Veterans the suicide is now a shocking 22 per day! Let us give attention to this growing problem today and help spread the word that the U.S. wars of aggression is also killing its own soldiers at an alarming rate and no one is doing anything about it.

Let us commit to a mindset of true heroism, honor and strong character and ask ourselves: where have all the Pat Tillmans gone? Where are the truly brave men and women of the United States of America that believe in freedom and the Constitution? Are you in the U.S. military? Are you prepared to show true courage and character? Are you prepared to be a true hero?

