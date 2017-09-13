ISIS and other terrorist groups couldn’t exist without foreign backing. America, NATO, Israel and their rogue allies provide weapons, munitions, and other material support.

Media scoundrels suppress what’s going on, pretending US war on terror is real. It’s a colossal hoax.

Washington and its allies deploy terrorist forces to locations where they want them used, shifting them to various battleground areas, including back-and-forth cross-border between Syria and Iraq.

Last Wednesday, US-led helicopters airlifted around 20 ISIS field commanders, along with rank-and-file fighters from Deir Ezzor – after Syrian and allied forces broke their three-year siege.

According to Syrian military and media reports, heliborne operations in Deir Ezzor’s Kal al-Mala region and near al-Rahba shifted ISIS forces for use elsewhere in Syria.

Similar operations occurred earlier in Iraq and Syria, much like how armies deploy their troops where they’re strategically needed.

Separately, Russia delivered humanitarian aid to liberated Deir Ezzor areas, including food, water, medical supplies, mobile generators, and other essential goods, according to its Defense Ministry.

Russia’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said “(o)ver the past two weeks, the Syrian government troops with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces have achieved important advances and dealt a decisive blow to Daesh terrorists in Syria’s east and center” – calling it one of the most important achievements in over six years of war, a major defeat for ISIS.

Smashing the terrorist group entirely won’t end war in Syria. Thousands of al-Nusra and likeminded fighters remain to be eliminated.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review US Airlifts ISIS Commanders and Fighters from Deir Ezzor, Syria Average rating: 0 reviews