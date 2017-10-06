US-Supported Terrorist Blasts Hit Damascus

Washington supports ISIS, al-Nusra and likeminded terrorist groups – bearing full responsibility for their high crimes, easily ended by no longer recruiting, funding, arming, training and directing them.

On Monday, multiple blasts in the Damascus Midan district killed at least 15, including five policemen, injuring others.

Four suicide bombers wearing explosive belts, carrying grenades and other weapons, were responsible, according to Russian-language RIA news and al-Mayadeen television. No group claimed responsibility so far.

The Arabic-language al-Watan broadsheet said the attacks occurred at a Midan neighborhood police station in Damascus.

Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad al-Shaar said terrorists targeted the facility, clashed with officers, then blew themselves up.

One detonated his explosive belt at the station’s main entrance, another on its first floor. ISIS and al-Nusra claimed responsibility for previous attacks in Damascus.

Expect lots more of these type incidents ahead, Washington using its terrorist foot soldiers against Syrian civilians, along with daily terror-bombing – retribution for Syrian and allied forces, greatly aided by Russian airpower, defeating its regional imperial agenda, wanting regime change in Syria, followed by Iran.

Separately on Monday, Assad met with senior Russian economic and business officials, discussing joint ventures in energy, phosphates, transport, pharmaceuticals, and water resources – part of the plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and economy.

Assad explained liberating over 10,000 square miles of territory from US-supported terrorists paves the way for beginning the process of restoring conditions to pre-war status.

Russian companies will play a major role in the longterm project, China involved as well, US and other Western companies excluded.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Average rating: 0 reviews