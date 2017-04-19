The U.S. Is On The Verge Of Making An Extremely Costly Mistake

All day long I have just felt sick. Right at this moment, we are closer to war with North Korea than we have been at any point since the Korean War ended in 1953. If Donald Trump decides to launch a military strike against North Korea’s nuclear facilities, the consequences could be absolutely catastrophic. The North Koreans have already promised to launch nukes at South Korea and at U.S. military bases in the region in return, and they also have vast stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons that they could use as well. To get an idea of the chaos that just a handful of North Korean agents armed with biological weapons could unleash inside the United States, just see this article. A military strike on North Korea could be the spark that sets off a global war in which millions of people die, and so we need to do all that we can to prevent this from happening. My hope is that if people make enough noise that Trump will back down and decide not to attack.

Earlier, I was sent the following piece of intel. I was told that I could share it with all of my readers as long as I kept the name of the individual that sent it to me out of it. According to this source, it certainly looks as though an attack is being prepared…

An O-5 silver maple leaf Air Force puke says the bomb buses in Guam are maximum loaded, fully fueled and reserves are topped off. ‎ Reserves are only topped off just before the buses go airborne. Kunsan has everything pointed north and ALL gates are closed…no traffic in or out. 7 air wings have been moved into the area and an augmented Carl Vinson CVN-70 (not alone) (per CMC x 2 and an O-5) has also moved into the area. An O-5 barker and an O-6 Marine says all Easter leave has been cancelled with ALL‎ loaded up, geared up and warming up in several theaters. Castle is locked and loaded. Seoul is moving essential government and military personnel, as is true for U.S. Command Components and Personnel located at Yongsan‎, further south to Daegu. AND…Red Cloud is ready to go on the war path with nobody sleeping in the wigwams, all the arrows have been taken from the box.

For those that don’t know, “Kunsan” refers to a U.S. Air Force base that is located at Gunsan Airport on the west coast of the Korean peninsula.

But just because these preparations are being made does not mean that a strike will actually happen. In fact, there are some signs that indicate that we will not see a U.S. attack over the next several days.

For one thing, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in South Korea on Sunday and Monday. So it would seem that it would be quite unlikely that anything would happen during that time.

In addition, Fox News is reporting that the Trump administration has come to the conclusion that military force should not be used against North Korea…

But a U.S. military official, who requested anonymity to discuss planning, said the U.S. doesn’t intend to use military force against North Korea in response to either a nuclear test or a missile launch. The official said plans could change in the unlikely event a North Korean missile targets South Korea, Japan or U.S. territory.

But of course things seem to shift hour to hour with the Trump administration. On Thursday, NBC News was reporting that the U.S. military was poised “to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea” if it looked like the North Koreans were about to conduct a nuclear weapons test…

The U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test, multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News. North Korea has warned that a “big event” is near, and U.S. officials say signs point to a nuclear test that could come as early as this weekend.

So I don’t know what is going to happen. But without a doubt we are very close to war with North Korea at this moment, and I am going to join with millions of others to do whatever we can to prevent that from happening.

A war with North Korea would be far different from the wars that the U.S. military has been fighting in the Middle East. An ideology known as “Juche” is essentially the national religion of North Korea. In Juche, the people are put at the center of everything, and “the leader” is considered to be at the center of the people. In other words, “the leader” is almost put at the level of a deity.

It is a very sick and twisted philosophy, but here in the western world we need to understand that when we openly talk about killing Kim Jong-Un on television and on the Internet, we are essentially threatening to kill their “god”.

And the reason that is a problem is because Kim Jong-Un is surrounded by throngs of brainwashed supporters that will carry out any order that he gives them.

Here in the western world, we consider it to be highly immoral to use chemical and biological weapons against innocent civilian populations, but the North Koreans do not share those moral values.

The North Koreans consider the United States to be the great force for evil in the world, and if they feel like their way of life is being threatened by the U.S. they will not hesitate to use those sorts of weapons.

And of course they are constantly threatening to use nuclear weapons against us. Just today I saw a report that talked about how the North Koreans are threatening to unleash “nuclear thunderbolts”, and in another report the North Koreans were quoted as saying they would “ruthlessly ravage” the United States if they are attacked…

North Korea upped its warmongering with Donald Trump today in a series of menacing boasts threatening to ‘ravage’ US troops amid fears the two countries are heading for war. The secretive state vowed to ‘pulverize’ US bases and South Korean capital Seoul if it was threatened by the US military, which is carrying out drills on the Korean peninsula. A US aircraft carrier group is steaming towards the region. It claimed it would ‘ruthlessly ravage’ the US if Washington attacked.

North Korea is one of the most wicked nations on the entire planet, and I would certainly greatly rejoice if their government were to fall.

But I don’t see any way that a military strike on North Korea would be successful.

If the North Koreans were able to fire even a single nuclear or chemical warhead at a major city such as Seoul or Tokyo it would be the worst foreign policy disaster in the history of the United States. The North Koreans would certainly be blamed, but the Trump administration would also be blamed for conducting such a reckless attack in the first place. Our relationships with our allies in the region would be permanently destroyed, and this would benefit China greatly.

Without using nukes in an overwhelming first strike (which would be unthinkable), I don’t believe that there is any possible way that we could take out all of North Korea’s nukes before they had a chance to at least fire some of them off.

And if North Korea did nuke Seoul or Tokyo or any U.S. military bases in the region, we would almost be forced to respond with nukes of our own, and that would have to be followed up by a massive ground invasion to topple the regime.

So if Donald Trump is reading this, for the good of humanity I would like to strongly urge him not to conduct a military strike on North Korea at this time. The risk is just way too great, and if things go wrong we could easily be looking at a scenario in which millions of people end up dead.