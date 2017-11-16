Uproar Over Trump’s Comments About Putin

At the Danang, Vietnam APEC summit, Trump and Putin met several times briefly, no formal meeting.

Putin told Trump that no Russian US election meddling occurred last year – an indisputable fact!

Trump asked Putin about it, explaining “(h)e said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did.”

“I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it…I think he’s very insulted, if you want to know the truth.”

Indeed! No Russian meddling occurred. No evidence suggests otherwise. The Big Lie continues anyway, along with endless witch-hunt congressional and special council investigations finding nothing – because there’s nothing to find.

Western media scoundrels went wild over Trump’s remarks. Below are some of the many headlined stories:

New York Times: “Trump Says Putin ‘Means It’ About Not Meddling”

Washington Post: “Trump says Putin sincere in denial of Russian meddling”

Wall Street Journal: “Trump Tempers Skepticism on Russian Meddling”

Los Angeles Times: “Trump says Putin again denies meddling in 2016 election”

Chicago Tribune: “…Trump blasts critics on Russia as ‘haters’ “

Philadelphia Inquirer: “Questions about Russian meddling follow Trump to Asia”

Boston Globe: “Putin again denied meddling in the 2016 election, Trump says”

CNN: Trump says he believes Putin’s election meddling denials”

CNN: “Trump downplays past skepticism of Russian election meddling”

Numerous other US media headlined stories on this issue were much the same. So were European ones from Britain and elsewhere – criticizing Trump for daring to suggest Putin’s denial of Russian meddling is true.

Trump is a moral coward, proved again by backing off from believing Putin spoke truthfully, saying “(a)s to whether I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted with their leadership. I believe in our agencies. I’ve worked with them very strongly.”

Separately, he tweeted: “When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“There always playing politics – bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!”

Undemocratic Dems blasted Trump’s remarks on Putin. Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted: “I have seen the classified information on Russian hacking. @realDonaldTrump has received classified briefings. I can tell you that @POTUS is LYING. Trump knows the Kremlin hacked America last year.”

Fact: Intelligence community claims were fabricated, disgraceful Big Lies to delegitimize Trump and bash Russia.

Rep. Adam Schiff disgraced himself tweeting: “You know who else is insulted by it, Mr. President? The American people. You believe a foreign adversary over your own intelligence agencies.”

Neocon John McCain ranted: “There’s nothing ‘America First’ about taking the word of a KGB colonel over that of the American intelligence community.”

Former DNI James Clapper lied, saying “the president was given clear and indisputable evidence that Russia interfered in the election. His own DNI and CIA director have confirmed the finding in the intelligence community assessment. The fact that he would take Putin at his word over the intelligence community is unconscionable.”

A CIA statement said director Mike Pompeo “stands by and has always stood by the January 2017 Intelligence Community assessment…with regard to Russian election meddling.”

No comment so far from John Brennan, the CIA head behind the fabricated accusation of Russian US election meddling – one of numerous diabolical plots cooked up in Washington, the way all rogue states operate.

The Big Lie about alleged Russian meddling has a life of its own. Most Americans believe it, manipulated by repeated official and media propaganda, suppressing hard truths, substituting disinformation.

Along with lots more, it’s proof of America’s deplorable state – too debauched to fix. The only solution is nonviolent grassroots revolution. Nothing else can work!

