Are More US-Orchestrated CW False Flags Likely in Syria?

The April 4 Kahn Sheikhoun CW attack was a likely CIA-orchestrated incident, carried out by US-supported terrorists – supplied chemical weapons by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, trained in their use by Pentagon contractors.

Assad had nothing to do with what happened, wrongfully blamed as part of a Trump administration regime change plot to oust him.

Are more US-orchestrated CW false flags likely? Senior Russian Foreign Ministry official in charge of non-proliferation and arms control Mikhail Ulyanov believes so, saying:

“The major threat now is that Syrian militants have made certain they can use chemical weapons, and (US-led) Western (nations) will immediately point their fingers at Damascus.”

“Without any investigation, Damascus will be accused of using chemical weapons against its own people. Further (CW false flags) will follow.”

“Quite probably, they will be staged in Damascus’ suburbs in the coming days. The (rogue) policy pursued by Western countries is fraught with such incidents that might be followed by more airstrikes and the use of force” to oust Assad and replace him with a pro-Western puppet.

“Terrorists in Syria…have chemical weapons, and…Western (nations) are well aware of that.” Foreign regimes wanting Assad ousted supply them. Some toxins are made on their own. When used, Damascus is wrongfully blamed.

Last Friday, Sergey Lavrov calling conditions in Syria “very serious,” saying “it is evident that the false information about chemical weapons use by the Syrian state is being used (to breach Security Council) Resolution 2254,” calling for resolving conflict diplomatically.

Washington wants regime change. “(W)e must prevent it,” Lavrov stressed.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov denounced new US sanctions on Syrians, stressing no grounds justify imposing them. “(T)here aren’t any facts” suggesting their involvement in using them.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Washington and Moscow are (irreconcilably) divided over Syria.

Conflict resolution is unattainable as long as the Trump administration wants regime change – something Russia won’t tolerate.