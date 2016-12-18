Remaining US-Supported Terrorists Withdrawing from Eastern Aleppo

After breaching the withdrawal deal twice earlier to continue fighting, remaining US-supported terrorists are now withdrawing from eastern Aleppo.

Russia played the lead role in hopefully resolving things, Aleppo to be liberated entirely once they’re out. According to Russia’s General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov:

“At the decision of Russia’s commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin, the evacuation of 5,000 militants and their families from eastern Aleppo began on Thursday.” “A humanitarian corridor has been created for the evacuation of militants. This corridor is 21 kilometers long. Six kilometers lie across Aleppo’s territories controlled by government troops and another 15 kilometers through territories in the hands of illegal armed groups.”

Buses, ambulances and personal vehicles are being used for the withdrawal. Given repeated deal breaches before, success this time isn’t certain until Aleppo is entirely free from this scourge – though not secure until Syria is entirely liberated from US-supported terrorism.

War rages in other parts of the country, backed by America and its rogue allies. Thousands of ISIS, al-Nusra and other terrorist groups continue committing atrocities against defenseless civilians – with full US support and encouragement, media scoundrels disgracefully blaming Syria, Russia and Iran for Obama administration launched high crimes.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, around 100,000 eastern Aleppo residents, including 40,000 children, are now free from brutal captivity as human shields – held by US-supported terrorists.

A Final Comment

US-based Physicians for Human Rights shamefully endorsed a letter signed by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), along with largely other US-based medical professionals.

It addressed “the healthcare crisis in Syria, especially in Aleppo.” Fake news information followed, claiming bombings struck four Aleppo hospitals, blaming Syria and Russia for “(m)ore than 90% of these attacks” – an outrageous lie.

They said “the few hospitals remaining in besieged eastern Aleppo city were also hit by airstrikes and forced to close.”

No Syrian or Russian airstrikes targeted any nonmilitary sites. Both countries suspended aerial operations on eastern Aleppo on October 18.

America, its rogue allies and terrorist foot soldiers bear full responsibility for devastation inflicted on Syria – including bombing and otherwise attacking hospitals, schools, mosques and residential areas, massacring civilians.

The long letter included other misinformation – fake news instead of easily obtained hard truths about what’s going on. The signatories, including a so-called Syrian NGO Alliance, largely blamed Russia and Syria for high crimes committed by Washington, its rogue partners and terrorist foot soldiers.