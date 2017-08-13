US to Terror-Bomb the Philippines?

ISIS terrorists operate wherever America deploys them, most recently in the Philippines.

In response, President Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao, imposed military rule, and threatened to extend it nationwide.

Earlier he called Obama an SOB, “announced (his) separation from the United States,” said he ended joint military exercises with America, indicating he’s open to holding them with China and Russia.

Meeting with Rex Tillerson during the Asean Regional Forum, his tone markedly changed, calling himself Washington’s “humble friend in Southeast Asia,” saying:

“I am happy to see you…and you have come at a time when the world is not so good, especially in the Korean peninsula, and of course, the ever-nagging problem of the South China Sea.”

He praised Trump in contrast to bashing Obama. Perhaps he was instructed about the hazards of antagonizing Washington.

ISIS terrorists deployed to the Philippines is a matter of great concern, more serious if he authorizes US military action on the pretext of combating them.

According to NBC News, “(t)he Pentagon is considering a plan that allows the US military to conduct airstrikes on ISIS in the Philippines,” citing two unnamed Defense Department officials.

Supposedly they’ll be conducted by drones, maybe US warplanes to follow. According to NBC:

“If approved, the US military would be able to conduct strikes against ISIS targets in the Philippines that could be a threat to allies in the region, which would include the Philippine forces battling ISIS on the ground in the country’s southern islands.”

Currently, a so-called Pentagon Joint Special Operations Task Force Trident operates in the Philippines, small numbers of US forces involved, certain to grow larger if aerial operations begin.

Wherever US forces show up, mass slaughter and destruction follow. That’s what Duterte potentially faces if he allows Pentagon aerial attacks.

US terror-bombing in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria killed thousands of defenseless civilians, maybe tens of thousands, injuring many more, displacing hundreds of thousands, causing the most severe refugee crisis since WW II.

If Duterte authorizes terror-bombing on the phony pretext of America combating ISIS, parts of the Philippines could be devastated like what happened in other US war theaters.

Instead of allying with Washington – supporting, not combating ISIS – he’d be wise to seek help from Russia and China, reliable allies, unlike America, exploiting other countries, not helping them.

It’s a lesson the Philippines learned long ago in the 19th century. Has Duterte forgotten his country’s history?

During America’s 1899 – 1902 war, Mark Twain wrote:

“…I have seen that we do not intend to free, but to subjugate the people of the Philippines. We have gone there to conquer, not to redeem…And so I am an anti-imperialist.”

“I am opposed to having the eagle put its talons on any other land…We have pacified some thousands of the islanders and buried them; destroyed their fields, burned their villages, turned their widows and orphans out-of-doors, (and) subjugated the remaining ten million by Benevolent Assimilation…”

If he gets in bed with America militarily, Duterte will have far greater problem to handle than ISIS – Philippine sovereignty at stake.

A Final Comment

According to the Philippines National Democratic Front, the CIA and nation’s military intend ousting Duterte, fearing he may favor alliances with China and Russia over America.

Toppling foreign leaders is a CIA specialty, a rogue agency well-known for virtually every dirty trick imaginable.

