Vaccine Animal Cells: Bird, Pig, Cow, Dog, Monkey, Mouse, Worm and Insect DNA Used in Vaccines

Vaccine animal cells are a disturbing but frequently overlooked aspect of the whole vaccination issue. Fortunately, there has been a wide-growing awareness of the many toxic ingredients and adjuvants used in vaccines (see here for a list of the top 10). While people rightly object to substances such as mercury, MSG, aluminum and formaldehyde, how much attention has been placed upon vaccine animal cells? Did you even know that many vaccines use animal DNA to grow and culture the bacterium or virus being vaccinated against? Today’s vaccines have been made from a variety of animal cells, including but not limited to DNA from birds (chicken cells are very common), cows, pigs, dogs, monkeys, worms and other insects. This information alone makes many people shudder. The vaccine packaging label often states that these cells are there only in trace amounts, but they are present nonetheless. What are the implications of this? How many people are having reactions due to taking a vaccine with cells of an animal to which they are already allergic?

Bird Cells

Chickens and their embryos have long been used in the production of vaccines. Thomas Rivers and others at the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research (see here for Rockefeller influence on Western medicine and Big Pharma) popularized the method in the 1920s and 1930s. Numerous vaccines use chicken DNA such as the influenza (flu) vaccine, the MMR vaccine, the rabies vaccine and the yellow fever vaccine.

Pig Cells

Next up is pig DNA. Zoster (Shingles – Zostavax) contains “hydrolyzed porcine gelatin”, while the rotavirus (Rotarix and RotaTeq) vaccines contain “porcine circovirus type 1 (PCV-1)”.

Cow Cells

A large number of vaccines (e.g. the adenovirus vaccine, the MMR vaccine, the rotavirus vaccine and the varicella [chickenpox] vaccine) are made from fetal bovine serum, i.e. cow blood. The cow blood serum is used as a substrate or nutrient broth for viruses to grow in cells. Anyone with any feeling at all for animals is going to shudder at how this cow blood is collected. The Humane Research Australia site describes the serum harvesting process like this:

“After slaughter and bleeding of the cow at an abattoir, the mother’s uterus containing the calf fetus is removed during the evisceration process (removal of the mother’s internal organs) and transferred to the blood collection room. A needle is then inserted between the fetus’s ribs directly into its heart and the blood is vacuumed into a sterile collection bag. This process is aimed at minimizing the risk of contamination of the serum with micro-organisms from the fetus and its environment. Only fetuses over the age of three months are used otherwise the heart is considered too small to puncture. Once collected, the blood is allowed to clot at room temperature and the serum separated through a process known as refrigerated centrifugation.”

This goes to show that concerns about vaccine animal cells don’t have to be limited to concern about your own health or the health of your family, but rather wider issues such as animal welfare. Do you really want to be participating in a manufacturer-consumer chain with end products made like this?

Dog Cells

Hold on, because this list of vaccine animal cells is going to get more gross and disgusting as we progress. Since many people eat eggs, pork, diary and steak, perhaps the thought of injecting yourself with chicken embryos, porcine cells and cow blood isn’t that bad (for some). But what about dog DNA? Where do you draw the line? In late 2012, the FDA approved the seasonal influenza vaccine, Flucelvax, manufactured by Novartis. Flucelvax is mass-produced using the Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell line as a vaccine substrate. MDCK are kidney cells from untested dogs, originally derived from a female cocker spaniel in 1958.

Monkey Cells

From dog to monkey … while dog cells in vaccines are a relatively new concoction, monkey cells have been around awhile, at least since the days of the polio vaccine when Sabin and Salk were engaged in a great race to see who could produce a better polio vaccine. From my point of view, they both failed in the end, since many became ill from the polio vaccines (some of which were infected with SV40 or Simian Virus 40, a cancer-causing monkey virus – see the conclusion of this article).

Natural News recently highlighted how the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine is grown and cultured in African Green Monkey kidney (vero) cells. The vaccine insert label contained the following warning:

“Vaccine WARNINGS related to the vaccine using African Green Monkey kidney cells Not surprisingly, this vaccine is known to cause extremely serious and even deadly side effects at a shockingly high rate. Here’s the WARNING box from the vaccine insert sheet, linked above: WARNING: See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning Myocarditis and pericarditis (suspect cases observed at a rate of 5.7 per 1000 primary vaccinees (95% CI: 1.9-13.3)), encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy, progressive vaccinia, generalized vaccinia, severe vaccinial skin infections, erythema multiforme major (including STEVENS-JOHNSON SYNDROME), eczema vaccinatum resulting in permanent sequelae or death, ocular complications, blindness and fetal death, have occurred following either primary vaccination or revaccination with live vaccinia virus smallpox vaccines. These risks are increased in certain individuals and may result in severe disability, permanent neurological sequelae and/or death [see Warnings and Precautions (5)].”

The aforementioned page on the CDC website states that other vaccines contain African Green Monkey kidney cells, including the polio vaccine (IPOL by Sanofi Pasteur), DTaP-IPV (Kinrix) and DTaP-HepB-IPV (Pediarix).

Mouse Cells

From primates we now go on to smaller mammals: mice. Vaccine animal cells include rodent cells. Vaccines such as the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine and the rabies vaccine used to contain mouse brain cells. They have been used in many Asian countries. Other vaccines that either include or used to include mouse DNA are the inactivated mouse brain vaccine (IMB), suckling mouse brain vaccine (SMB), JE virus vaccine (Beijing-1) and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis vaccine (ADEM).

Worm Cells

Flucelvax is a great vaccine to take if you want a full dose of vaccine animal cells. Not only does it contain dog DNA, but also worm DNA! That’s right: the Flucelvax flu shot has worm ovary cells from the armyworm spodoptera frugiperda. The FDA approved the Flublok vaccine in 2013. The worm cells are from an insect cell line called “expresSF+®”. The vaccine package insert for Flublok also states it may contain other viruses like the baculovirus:

“Each 0.5 mL dose of Flublok may also contain residual amounts of baculovirus and host cell proteins (≤ 28.5 mcg), baculovirus and cellular DNA (≤ 10 ng) …”



Insect Cells

Finally, to top it all off, we have more insect cell lines being used in vaccines. In 2007, a company known as Protein Sciences Corporation developed a patented influenza vaccine produced from caterpillar eggs:

“A flu vaccine made in insect cells instead of chicken eggs is safe and at least as effective as standard shots, a study reports. Scientists say the experimental vaccine marks an advance toward the development of a faster method of making flu vaccine.

… In today’s Journal of the American Medical Association, John Treanor of the University of Rochester, N.Y., tested an experimental vaccine made by using an insect virus, baculovirus, to produce virus proteins in cells taken from caterpillars.”

Conclusion: Is It Really Good for Human Health to Inject Ourselves with Bacteria- and Virus-Containing Animal Cells?

The question of whether it’s truly good for the health for humans to take infected animal cells into their bloodstreams needs to be thoroughly examined. The immune system of the human body is designed to recognize foreign substances as invaders – and kick into gear to defend the human organism against them. Are we helping or harming the body by putting animal cells (foreign DNA particles and fragments) straight into our blood? Yes, many people eat animal flesh and animal products in the form of beef, fish, chicken, dairy products and eggs, but digesting these in our stomach is a very different thing than having them directly injected into our bloodstream. Even the mainstream medical site The History of Vaccines admitted that vaccine animal cells are not ideal:

“… using animals in vaccine development – particularly live animals – is not ideal. Research animals are costly and require extensive monitoring, both to maintain their health and to ensure the continued viability of the research. They may be carrying other bacteria or viruses that could contaminate the eventual vaccine, as with polio vaccines from the mid 20th century that were made with monkey cells and eventually found to contain a monkey virus called SV40, or Simian Virus 40 …”

The article goes on to claim that the monkey virus SV-40 or SV40 (found in polio vaccines) was found to not be harmful to humans. This claim is highly dubious. As I mentioned in the article Cause of Cancer Explained? Widespread Monkey Virus SV-40 From Old Polio Vaccines Could Be One of the Factors, there may well be a connection between SV40 and cancer. The reason is that many viruses can be reactivated through stress, a toxic environment and a lowered immune system. Bernice Eddy was a bacteriologist at the NIH and was told to safety test the Salk polio vaccines in 1955. She discovered faulty batches and found that the vaccine virus wasn’t dead but was still alive and able to breed. When she tried it on her monkeys, they became paralyzed. To her credit, she then tried to delay the release of the vaccine … unsuccessfully. Afterwards, millions of Americans were injected with contaminated polio vaccines.

What do you think? Do you believe that injecting yourself with vaccine animal cells can really lead to good health? Post your comment below.

Sources:

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/toxic-vaccine-adjuvants-the-top-10/

*https://vactruth.com/2013/10/28/7-disgusting-ingredients/

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/western-medicine-rockefeller-medicine/

*https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

*http://www.humaneresearch.org.au/campaigns/fetal_calf_serum

*http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-03-09-cdc-confirms-natural-news-100-correct-on-report-of-african-green-monkey-kidney-cells-used-in-vaccines.html

*https://www.cdc.gov/japaneseencephalitis/vaccine/index.html

*http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2013/01/18/169695011/a-worms-ovary-cells-become-a-flu-vaccine-machine

*https://www.fda.gov/downloads/biologicsbloodvaccines/vaccines/approvedproducts/ucm336020.pdf

*http://www.proteinsciences.com/Archives/files/assets/common/downloads/page0060.pdf

*https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/human-cell-strains-vaccine-development

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/cause-of-cancer-monkey-virus-polio/