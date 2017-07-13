Vatican Police ‘Break Up Gay Orgy’ at Home of One of Pope Francis’ Advisors

The flat belonged to the Holy Office – which is in charge of tackling sexual abuse amongst the clergy.

Vatican police have broken up a gay orgy at the home of the secretary to one of Pope Francis’s key advisers, it has been claimed.

The flat belonged to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, or Holy Office, which is in charge of tackling sexual abuse amongst the clergy.

Reports in Italy claim the occupant of the apartment is the secretary to Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio – a key aide to the 80-year-old Pope.

Via Mirror