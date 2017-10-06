Vegas Media Distraction – Catalonian Independence

Clubbing the elderly for voting . . .

Saudi Arabia? . . . North Korea? . . . China? . . .

No. “Civilized” Western Europe, Member of the European Union, fourth largest economy there . . . Spain.

Claiming to be a democracy as much as “Hannibal Lecter” claims to be sane, Spain’s state police forbids voting in a “democracy”. Freedom is illegal there.

While the United States cheers for their rival’s Russia’s domestic independence movements to embarrass their perceived foe, when the same comes to themselves or their Western allies, it is strictly forbidden.

The Vegas shooting being perfectly timed to the day with the independence vote in Catalonia Spain, 0% of American news coverage was devoted to this historical international event, deliberately done so for fear the reporting of it might inspire similar independence movements to come to their own shores.

When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

I guess we forgot these immortal words which formed our own nation with this supreme logic of what government should and should not be.

