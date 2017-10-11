Breaking News

The Vegas Shooting Massacre- Big Picture For Dummies (VIDEO)

This week I focus the discussion exclusively on the October 1st 2017 Las Vegas shooting massacre in which 50+ people lost their lives and hundreds were injured. My goal in this podcast is not to analyze every detail of the event and get buried in a vast amount of conflicting information but to instead apply the simplest form of logic and reason that most readily fits into the easily-recognized unfolding big picture in America today. What YOU think that “big picture” is then becomes the critical question only you can answer. This podcast is dedicated to helping others see what that big picture entails.

Stepping back and applying this simplified view of the overall picture will allow us to easily put the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay shooting of October 1, 2017 into proper perspective and this will free our minds from readily available TMI (too much information) which leads to confusion, fear and learned helplessness.

Understanding and staying focused on the big picture will thus not only lead to clarity regarding current day Gladio-style events which aim to destabilize America and spread fear and civil unrest but this focus and clarity will save mental energy which will in turn promote mental wellness and even allow you to be a light and source of comfort unto others as times get worse moving forward in America. And yes, times will get much worse here in America because we are in the beginning stages of a history coup d’etat and overthrow of America including Patriots, Conservatism and all Western values. Stay tuned.

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

