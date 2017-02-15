Victim of Neuro-Experimentation Rohinie Bisesar Reports Abuse in Canadian Jail System

(Breaking News Update from Mr. Byer based on court proceedings, 2/13/2017, included at end of article.)

Rohinie Bisesar, the striking and talented 41-year-old Canadian woman accused of fatally stabbing a 28-year-old health worker, Rosemary Junor in December of 2015, appeared in a Toronto court on February 8, 2017, was found fit for trial, and was assigned a court trial date a whole year from now, in January of 2018.



Her appearance, however, reported with the utmost neutrality and complete lack of investigative journalism by the Canadian press, gave rise to much concern among Mind Control activists who were present.

Facial Rashes and Bruises

To start with, her face was marked with a rash, which some activists note could possibly be a kind of “radiation dermatitis” a known side-effect of radiation, which cancer-sufferers often manifest after radiation therapy, also which prisoners in other detention centers have reported, and which electro-sensitive patients often report, in response to directed electromagnetic radiation.

This is also a reaction reported by many who allege continuous assault by electromagnetic weapons: pulsed electromagnetic radiation from “non-lethal weapons” and other directed-energy weapons, designed to degrade human health, does indeed give rise to radiation dermatitis.

“Bisesar entered the courtroom in handcuffs and appeared to have a rash on her face. Throughout the proceedings, Bisesar spoke in a raspy voice and told the judge that she was dehydrated.” – CBC News

It should be noted here that dehydration is also a symptom of microwave radiation over-exposure; many today who are reporting covert assault with microwave and directed-energy weapons report dehydration and extreme thirst.

Also of concern are reports from a January 9 court appearance that Rohinie Bisesar’s face was marked with “four bruises.”

“When she arrived in court on Monday, Bisesar appeared to have four large healing abrasions covering both sides of her face. It’s not yet clear how she suffered the injuries.” – City News

Allegations of Being Drugged and Raped

Judge John McMahon, to his credit, appears to have asked immediately about Ms. Bisesar’s health.

“The judge immediately asked Rohinie about the medical condition she had complained about before. He was referring to a rash that was on Rohinie’s face. Rohinie responded by claiming that she was unable to speak properly. She was having difficulty speaking….Rohinie eventually informed the judge that she had been taken to Oakville hospital, where she was drugged, raped, and not allowed to wash. Once she got to the hospital, her rash disappeared.” – Joshua Byer

Raped? Drugged and raped? Surely these claims, of basic human rights violation and extreme physical abuse at the hands of the Canadian jail and court system require both reportage and investigation? Yet news reports by the selectively-reporting journalists typing up their brief accounts of court events appear to have fully missed these claims.

Mr. Byer specifically confirms that Ms. Bisesar used the word “rape” in court. At Oakville Hospital, where Rohinie had been sent for a mental health assessment, Mr. Byer reports that Rohinie had stated as much:

“She was drugged unconscious and then found some of her pubic hair missing at Oakville hospital. That is my understanding of the rape claim…Rohinie used the word ‘rape’.”

David Connally Fired as Defense Attorney

In a series of communications with the judge, punctuated by sobs and urgent pleas, interspersed with clear statements, Rohinie Bisesar stated she wished to fire her current attorney, David Connally, the second assigned to her defense, after attorney Calvin Barry had been fired earlier.

Mr. Byer reports that the judge asserted this might be possible while attempting simultaneously to persuade her not to take this action. Regardless, Ms. Bisesar persisted, and the judge was obliged to release Mr. Connally from his duties as Ms. Bisesar’s defence lawyer.

“Rohinie wrote a two page letter to the judge. The judge told Rohinie that she was not supposed to do that. No secret communication is allowed between the defendant and the judge. The judge is going to give a copy of the letter to both the defense attorney and the prosecutor. In the letter, Rohinie stated once again that she was not satisfied with her current lawyer, David Connally. The judge offered to remove Connaly as Rohinie’s counsel and attempted to pressure her into refusing. This didn’t work, Rohinie took the judge up on his offer. The judge officially had Connaly removed as her counsel. The judge then suggested that this would delay the case by 3 weeks, in order to get her new lawyer up to speed. The judge claimed that he would assist Rohinie in getting a new lawyer, asked for her to give him the name of a potential new lawyer. Rohinie refused to say the name to the court, but eventually agreed to write it on a piece of paper and have it given to the judge.” – Joshua Byer

Defendants on other cases note here that letters to judges in court are not always considered unwelcome; one notes that a letter to the judge in a Juvenile Court hearing was indeed read out boastfully by the judge, to make all parties aware of the contents.

This person (identity being protected) notes that the fact that Ms. Bisesar took the step of addressing the judge in a letter seeking a change of attorney speaks perhaps to the fact that she was hard-put to know who else to appeal to. It also appears commendable that she was expressing her mind and her reservations about public disclosure with perfect clarity and intent.

Reports of Mistreatment and Abuse at Vanier Center for Women

Mr. Byer further reports that Rohinie Bisesar complained that about 300 pages of notes were stolen from her at the jail, Vanier Center for Women, where she is being housed, about being denied visitors, about her mail being stolen, about not being allowed to receive mail from Legal Aid, making it difficult to find a new lawyer, and about not being permitted to use the phone.

“David Connally’s office had requested that the jail not allow her to use the phone…The judge said that he was informed the reason for this was ‘she kept trying to call the prime minister and chief prosecutor’. The judge eventually assured the court that Rohinie would be allowed to contact lawyers over the phone.”

The judge also promised to call the jail and investigate the theft of her notes.

Again, these reports of abuse of basic civil and human rights appear to have merited bare to no mention in Canadian news reports. The irony that Ms. Bisesar’s own defense attorney would act to willfully prevent her from using the telephone was not remarked on in news coverage.

Mr. Byer in fact reports that on previous visits to the jail, activists were told no letters could be handed to Ms. Bisesar. Galina Kurdina, who frequently attempted to get letters across, was obliged to memorize messages and relay them verbally on her visit.

How can this arbitrary suppression of mail be considered lawful? Even prisoners, while subject to having their letters scanned, have basic rights and liberties, according to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in the Canadian Constitution. That should include being able to receive mail from the outside world, from concerned citizens and human rights activists, from journalists and well-wishers, from family and friends.

As a target of criminal or Intelligence-run MK ULTRA-like non-consensual neuro-experimentation, is Ms. Bisesar being singled out by the Crown for discriminatory treatment and suppression of basic civil rights?

Reports of Non-Consensual Neuro-Experimentation, Neuro-Implantation, and Remote Manipulation of Body and Brain

At core of Ms. Bisesar’s complaints is her repeated assertion that she is a victim of non-consensual neuro-experimentation, and that she has been implanted with a device which has the capability of taking over her brain and body, and manipulating both her personality and her bodily movements. Maintaining her innocence last May, she said she was controlled:

“Bisesar has repeatedly denied she has mental health problems, maintaining instead that a device has been implanted in her that controls her words and actions. That is why she is innocent of the murder, she has said.” – The Star

Once more in court this past week, she made these assertions:

“Bisesar repeatedly said she was “a good person” and not responsible for Junor’s death. “There’s something interacting with me,” said Bisesar, who grew emotional in court at times. “I am a victim myself, I didn’t ask for this but someone is doing it to me.” – Simcoe.com

Mr. Byer, himself a reporting victim of non-consensual neuro-experimentation, notes that an implanted device can affect one’s tone and volume, as Ms. Bisesar’s voice appeared affected, making it hard for her to communicate.

He also suggests that the rash which disappeared on her arrival at the hospital could also have been caused by the implanted device, a scenario not unfamiliar to other reporting non-consensual neuro-experimentees.

“Through the implanted device, the CIA affected her voice, created false emotions and caused her to say things. The result allowed reporters to ignore all of the evidence of manipulation and instead focus on the appearance of showmanship/acting.”

Whether it is the US Central Intelligence Agency or Canadian Military Intelligence, operating through the Intelligence Branch or the Communications Security Branch of the Department of National Defence and Canadian Forces, or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, or some other Intelligence wing of the Canadian military and security and Intelligence establishment, or a private criminal element involved in covert neuro-experimentation on former financial analyst Rohinie Bisesar, as also on other reporting victims in Canada, it is perhaps these Intelligence bodies who should be subpoena’d or prosecuted and questioned on their current Black Operations of non-consensual neuro-experimentation.

“Can we get control of an individual to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against fundamental laws of nature, such as self-preservation?” US government memo on PROJECT ARTICHOKE, 1952

————————————————

“The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man’s personality, or creating multipersonality, with the aid of hypnotism…. This is not science fiction. …I have done it.” George Estabrooks, Canadian-American MK ULTRA psychologist.

The possibility that Rohinie Bisesar is indeed a MK ULTRA victim of secretive and malicious covert neuro-experimentation by shadowy Intelligence and military special operations groups, who are judged, worldwide, by discerning researchers, to be engaging in such programs, was considered extensively in previous articles here:

Ramola D/Washington’s Blog: Rohinie Bisesar: Psychiatric Illness, or Long-Term Covert Neuro-Experimentation and a “Manchurian Candidate”?

Ramola D/Washington’s Blog: Activists Inform Canadian Journalists of Ongoing Neuro-Experimentation & Mind Control Projects While Irregularities in Rohinie Bisesar’s Court Case Mount

Anti-Mind-Control Activists Prevented From Contacting Possible Mind-Control Neuro-Experimentee Rohinie Bisesar by Toronto Jail, Lawyer, Media

21st-Century Bio-Hacking and Bio-Robotizing in the Case of Rohinie Bisesar: Breakthrough as Defense Attorney Confirms Her Receipt of Letter from Human Rights Activists

While Ms. Bisesar was found “fit to stand trial” after a mental assessment in April 2016, meaning found to be mentally competent to understand the charges against her and the nature of the court proceedings, the judge informed Ms. Bisesar that the Crown—essentially the State in Canada—would seek a fresh psychiatric assessment to determine whether she could be adjudged Not Criminally Responsible. Ms. Bisesar rejected this suggestion.

“I do not want a psychiatric assessment. That’s a great way to cover up what’s happening,” Bisesar said. “It’s not a psychiatric disorder.”

Justice John McMahon, who is presiding over the case, explained that the Crown is entitled to ask for an assessment in relation to whether Bisesar was not criminally responsible for the offence she’s charged with.

A person can be found not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the offence that made it impossible for them to understand the nature and quality of what they did or impossible for them to understand that what they were doing was wrong.

McMahon explained that Bisesar would not have to raise the issue of being not criminally responsible at trial but if a jury found her not guilty, then the Crown could potentially bring up the NCR issue at that stage.” – Simcoe.com

Other Canadians are Reporting Covert Non-Consensual Neuro-Experimentation, which Corporate Media Suppresses

Thousands of Canadians today are reporting covert experimentation and assault on their bodies and brains, just as thousands worldwide are reporting such programs.

Information on these reports may be found widely online, and covers experimentation with Brain Computer Interfaces, Brain to Brain Communication, EEG Cloning and Heterodyning, Synthetic Telepathy, Radio Hypnosis and Electronic Dissolution of Memory, Artificial Neural Networks, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, other kinds of neurotechnology, and other extensions of MK ULTRA behavior modification programs using electromagnetic radiation and microchip implants.

“New neurological technology, however, has a refined efficiency. The individual is defenseless against direct manipulation of the brain because he is deprived of his most intimate mechanisms of biological reactivity.” – Jose M. Delgado, Physical Control of the Mind/Toward a Psycho-Civilized Society, 1969 “These top secret experiments were successful in creating Manchurian Candidates or super spies programmed to carry out assassination, terrorist acts, sexual favors, and more without conscious knowledge of what they were doing…. The existence of these programs was denied for decades, and certainly any recent documents would be classified secret under the rubric of “national security.” A trusted CIA informant I know assures me that these programs are ongoing.” – Fred Burks, I Want To Know, CIA Mind Control Experiments/ Declassified Documents Reveal Sex Abuse, More “In 1967 a writer named Lincoln Lawrence published a book … [Were We Controlled? presented] a sophisticated technique known as RHIC–EDOM … Radio Hypnotic Intra-Cerebral Control–Electronic Dissolution of Memory…. “Under RHIC, a ‘sleeper’ can be used years later with no realization that the ‘sleeper’ is even being controlled! He can be made to perform acts that he will have no memory of ever having carried out. In a manipulated kind of kamikaze operation where the life of the ‘sleeper’ is dispensable, RHIC processing makes him particularly valuable because if he is detected and caught before he performs the act specified . . . nothing he says will implicate the group or government which processed and controlled him.”– Walter Bowart, Operation Mind Control/Mind Control and Ritual Abuse Information Service “Following public outrage, the CIA announced it had ceased its mind manipulation programmes. Victor Marchetti, a CIA veteran of 14 years who turned ‘whistle-blower’, exposed this to be untrue.

In 1977, Marchetti said the CIA claims to have ceased were a cover story. Under scrutiny, the agency were quick to downplay the success of MK-ULTRA – claiming no real advances were achieved. Miles Copeland, another long-serving CIA officer disputed this. Speaking to a reporter, Copeland revealed that ‘the congressional subcommittee which went into this sort of thing only got the barest glimpse’. Another source within the intelligence community says that after 1963, CIA efforts increasingly focused on psychoelectronics. Narcohypnosis had been drained dry.” –Richard G. Gall, Mind Control and MK ULTRA

Current-day reports on invasive MK ULTRA-style neuro-experimentation can increasingly be found on specialized human rights advocacy sites focused on uncovering current reality–given that corporate media outlets, certainly in the USA and, according to whistleblower journalist Udo Ulfkotte, all over the Western world, including Canada, have been controlled for decades by the CIA, and are now apparently silenced or magically enchanted by mantras of “National Security”.

Media indeed seem to have failed and betrayed us with their repeated publication of official Government propaganda and lies permitted by unConstitutional practices of Military Deception and Psychological Warfare, particularly in this subject area of neuro-experimentation.

As a result, except for the most awakened and sophisticated readers today, many believe that such technological accomplishments in the area of Neuroscience as the remote introduction of voices into one’s head, clandestine neuro-implantation, including of programmable read-write Brain Computer Interfaces which can delete memories and insert directives and memories, remote manipulation of motor cortexes, sensory cortexes, bodily movements, and senses, reading minds, and seeing through another’s eyes or hearing through another’s ears, still float in a nebulous world of futuristic “science fiction.”

Experience of Canadian and US Neuro-Experimentees Very Similar to Rohinie Bisesar’s

Supporting Ms. Bisesar’s claims of covert implantation and mental and bodily steering through remote manipulation of a device inside her as well as of her brain, Mrs. Galina Kurdina, prominent mind control activist with the Organization of Victims of Psychotronic Weapons in Toronto, who recently wrote an informative letter to media, states that her own experience quite closely resembles Ms. Bisesar’s.

She also states that she was scanned by toxicologist Dr. Hildegarde Staninger and has learned she has nanomaterials in her body which are used as chips to send signals to her body. As a programmer herself, she offers insight into the programmable aspects of these chips:

“It seems to me that the implants in bodies of victims are actually microcomputers that have all necessary programs, can gain full body and mind control over human subjects, exchange information with computers of perpetrators and need minimum of stimulation and interference with their work. I feel that my brain and body are scanned 24/7. I feel like pressure on different parts of my body. Besides it, I am always dizzy, weak, sometimes it seems to me that I am going to faint. It is impossible to resist this influence, since electrical signals of mind control equipment that affect me are much more powerful than electrical signals of my body. I experienced loud and very loud voices in my head at the beginning of the experiments upon me: first several months of 2006. Voices exchanged information with me, for example, they could remind me, where I left my belongings, since criminals constantly deleted my memory at that time. After that, I experienced mostly induced thoughts, not voices. The influence upon me was so powerful (it was full and precise mind and body control) that it was impossible to resist it. Yes, my body was taken over completely: thoughts, emotions, feelings, sensations, desires, speech, movements, actions and so on were not mine. When they took full control over my body, they manipulated me, as if I was a radio toy, a bio robot.” – Galina Kurdina

Mrs. Kurdina’s long and traumatic experience, detailed with specificity, can be found in her video accounts and in a diary she has kept. Especially interesting are notes from her diary which directly indict the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who she says, are involved in the experimentation projects on her brain:

“They talk to me like over cell phone….Male voice in January 2006, which introduced himself as a Jew Grigoriy Shultser, offered me to work for RCMP as a guinea pig for the first time….They have asked me several times since January, 2006 whether I wanted to work for RCMP as a “guinea pig”. I refused every time…They offer me a job as a software programmer within their experiment, under control of their computer, actually, job of a guinea pig….Perpetrators offered me to work as a guinea pig for RCMP for 25,000 CAD per year several times in January and March, 2006, but I refused. (They) say to me that there is nothing awful that I am manipulated like a computer device. I want them to be manipulated as bio robots if they do not see anything bad in it. They have offered me to leave Canada for any other country many times recently. They do not want to be responsible for their crimes, they want to get rid of the victims of their experiments and witnesses of their crimes….

——————————————–

They have offered me to become a guinea pig in their experiments with psyche since January 2006. They wanted to research schizophrenia; they offered to develop schizophrenia, bring me in catatonia and spend a month in this state.” – Galina Kurdina’s Diary

Manan Paul, another Canadian reporting non-consensual experimentation describes his experience as very similar to Rohinie Bisesar’s and Galina Kurdina’s:

“I was once scanned and found out that there is radiation from my head, so I could be implanted. I think I am being controlled through the brain for sure with or without implantation. I get induced thoughts all the time I am not sleeping, along with voices. My whole body is controlled, even internal functions such as respiration and digestion. I am in a hypnotic state all the time. Memory is retrieved at will by the handlers and I don’t have access to my memory. These are only some of the symptoms. It is impossible to resist the manipulation of mind and body I found. I don’t think resisting is possible. I have tried a lot of things including yoga and meditation. I have experienced the whole body being taken over. I have not read this book (Project Soulcatcher by Dr. Robert Duncan) but read the previous one (The Matrix Deciphered) and a lot of things described there match what I experience.” – Manan Paul

Joshua Byer, who experiences external mind control, does not report external takeover of his body but suggests the work of an implant:

“I know because of what has been done to me that I have a brain implant that was implanted non-consensually. I have had an X-ray, MRI, and CT scan none of which appeared to show any implants. The implant interacts directly with my brain by shocking, it is therefore either on or in my brain. I believe with certainty that the body control aspect of the device is done through the brain. The device shocks a certain area of the brain causing the body to react. My brain is being read/scanned and manipulated continuously for long periods of time. Given the extreme lengths that I experience this, it can at times prove difficult to know if I am currently being monitored. I suspect if they did not perform any manipulation I would have to assume I was not being monitored although it could likely be the case.” – Joshua Byer

Tyrone Dew, well-known American mind control activist and author of Satellite Terrorism: The Illuminati Got Me!, who reports being a victim of non-consensual neuro-experimentation, astonishingly since early childhood, does not believe he has an implant, but describes a process similar to the EEG cloning and heterodyning described by whistleblower Dr. Robert Duncan in his book Project Soulcatcher. He also describes trauma-based mind-control, in line with information emergent from MK ULTRA files:

“No brain implant, I had MRIs as a kid when I played football. It’s the stimulation of my neural network and electromagnetic energy taking the shape of my body, overriding my bio electricity and controlling my body sort of like how people believe the spirit does. Physical sensations? It depends, sometimes it hurts! Mostly it feels like my brain waves are being overpowered. Yes (I have experienced V2K or Voice to Skull—synthetic telepathy) mostly racist, threatening comments. I’ve tried (resisting) and was successful but they inflict extreme pain! Sometimes it feels like energy is in the form of an invisible human moving throughout my body. At first I was able to resist a few minutes until they applied extreme pain. Nowadays after years of pain being inflicted and still not being able to completely resist, it’s become easier for them to control me. When I experienced forced speech, first I could resist as I felt my brainwaves changing but they inflicted an extreme stinging pain in my brain and it began feeling like the energy in the shape of an invisible person was forcing me to speak. Nowadays I can’t resist!” – Tyrone Dew

Another American non-consensual experimentee (identity being protected) reports similar experiences of being the victim of EEG cloning, where another person’s brainwaves are transmitted into her brain via a presumed Brain Computer Link and overrides hers, forcing her body into foreign movements:

“…another electronic technique for making people say and do things that they normally would not say or do. Though I have experienced it myself, David Voigts is the expert on this technology. It has to do with a type of remote neural monitoring where they use a brain link to overlap two separate minds into one, where the perpetrator can override the victim and insert foreign speech and actions. The neighbor next door did it to me when I had company. Two well- respected professionals (who were also being targeted) were visiting me for the first time. As I started answering their questions and telling them my TI story, I started using exaggerated facial and hand gestures, which made me look and sound like a clown, basically so I would look ridiculous and lose credibility. I felt like I was a puppet on a string. By the time I realized that I was not the one doing this, my new friends were exchanging looks and giggling with each other. I tried to explain afterward, but first impressions tend to last a long time. My neighbor (name withheld) was doing this to me. Because our brains were linked in two-way communication, I had a telepathic vision (in my mind’s eye) of him standing in his apartment wearing a head-set and making exaggerated expressions and hand motions in order to mock me as I spoke. My expressions and hand gestures were not as extreme as his, but it did feel like I was being remote-controlled to mimic him. Now, I wonder how often this has occurred without my knowledge of it.” – American non-consensual neuro-experimentee

Breakthrough Communication from Rohinie Bisesar to Activists Pleads for Help

Back in September of last year, after one of five letters Mrs. Galina Kurdina tried to get through to Ms. Bisesar finally went through, Ms. Bisesar penned a note to Galina Kurdina, which was posted then on Facebook, and is reproduced now below, with permission from the Canadian group:

Subsequent to this call for help, Mrs. Kurdina and another activist visited Ms. Bisesar in prison, and the group had this to report:

“Like many of us, Rohinie feels that people are seeing through her eyes and hearing through her ears. She claims that her limbs are being moved by someone else (through the use of the implanted device). She does not feel her lawyer is doing anything for her and wants us to find a new one. She has promised to mail Galina names of family and acquaintances so that we can better help her. We know that she is being allowed visits from her brother. We have promised to try and contact lawyers so that she can start freely making phone calls and receiving all her mail. Hopefully, we can also resolve why getting in to see her has been a months’ long ordeal.” – Joshua Byer

In subsequent visits, World-CACH (Coalition Against Covert Harassment) Director Suja Vijayan reports, Canadian activists were able to pass on further information to Ms. Bisesar, including information on a professional medical scanner and a list of lawyers, and asked her to contact her family for the cost of a scan, which she agreed to do.

Much as she reports repeatedly herself, and as evident from the lucidity of her letter above, it seems to become increasingly clear that Rohinie Bisesar is not a victim of mental illness but instead of technologically-aided neuro-experimentation as a non-consensual victim, as the case also with the five reported cases herein.

Crown’s Negligence in Ignoring Neuro-Experimentation and Insistence on Psychiatric Assessments

The Crown’s insistence therefore on demanding fresh psychiatric assessments and refusing to endorse the need for physical and radiological scans, as is expected from the judge’s statements on her impending next court appearance on Monday, February 13, is an issue of negligence that perhaps Ms. Bisesar’s new defense lawyer will address.

The ongoing tragedy here is that Ms. Bisesar’s claims of neuro-experimentation are not being taken seriously by the court system, nor by corporate Canadian media – in protection, it appears, of the military and Intelligence services running clandestine neuro-experimentation projects on the Canadian populace.

Is the Crown also ignoring Ms. Bisesar’s reports of drugging and sexual abuse, as well as theft of writings, and suppression of mail and phone calls, made in court last week?

It is to be hoped here too that her claims will be taken seriously, and that prisoner rights and women’s rights activists in Canada will step forward to advocate on Ms. Bisesar’s behalf.

“Imprisonment of course limits liberty and places certain restrictions on freedom of association, expression and assembly, but it does not mean total deprivation or absolute forfeiture of rights. Prisoners maintain the right to be treated with legality, dignity and respect. They have the right to safety and security of the person, the right to be treated humanely and be free from torture, degrading or inhuman punishment. It is important that our correctional authorities be held to account to ensure rights and liberties are minimally impaired. Correctional practices, like the democracies behind them, require transparency and accountability.” – Notes for an Address, Howard Sapers, Correctional Investigator of Canada, Respecting Rights in Canadian Prisons: An Ombudsman’s Perspective

As noted earlier, mind control activists from around the world suggest that this could be a paradigm-breaking case, where for the first time the true criminals—possibly the military and Intelligence scientists irresponsibly running these experiments on innocent victims—are held to book, rather than the non-consenting victim of such invasive and pernicious neuro-technologies.

Once more, concerned citizens and neuroscientists with conscience are asked to step forward to offer help and expertise in the further development of Ms. Bisesar’s defense, and indeed in the defense of all humanity from the current and unhappily ongoing scenario of non-consensual neuro-experimentation, worldwide.

Update Based on Court Proceedings Today–2/13/2017–from Mr. Byer:

Mr. Byer, who attended court proceedings this morning in Toronto, reports excellent news, that the judge re-stated Ms. Bisesar’s claims of being implanted with a device and suggested a scanning of her brain. While Ms. Bisesar took issue briefly with the judge’s wording, she apparently agreed with the judge that the implanted device was affecting her emotions.

Ms. Bisesar now has a new lawyer, and was cautioned by the judge against continually changing lawyers. Ms. Bisesar mentioned that she has a positive impression of this lawyer, and wished to return in a week with the new lawyer. It was noted that Legal Aid may not approve of the new lawyer. Mr. Connally, the recently fired attorney, stated that he wished to no longer continue with the case, which was confirmed by the judge. The date of March 1st was set for the next appearance with the new lawyer.

In addition to the brain scan ordered by the judge, a new mental health assessment was also suggested by the judge as ordered by the court. The Crown however, who had been expected to order a mental health assessment, did not go through with this expected request, and did not wish to meet in the immediate future.

A Mr. Leroy was appointed by the judge to present results of the scans and mental health assessment. A representative from Vanier Center for Women is expected to be present at Ms. Bisesar’s next court appearance.

Much gratitude to Mr. Byer for this news update.

This article was first published at The Everyday Concerned Citizen.