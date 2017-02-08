The Weight Loss Benefits of Black Walnut Hull

Black walnuts and their hulls (from the green hull) contain high amounts of antioxidants, iodine, and essential fatty acids. Black walnuts have been used for hundreds of years by Native American, Russian and Chinese cultures for a variety of conditions, including expelling harmful organisms.

More recently, the high fatty acid content of black walnuts has earned it added appreciation. The essential fatty acids, along with sterols, are known to benefit the heart and cardiovascular system. In fact, new conversations are looking at the role of black walnut to assist with weight loss efforts.

Excess body weight is frequently a multidimensional issue. An imbalanced, detrimental caloric intake can be further exacerbated by a sluggish metabolism or even malnutrition which may stem from a poor diet, parasites (harmful organisms) or problems with the digestive system. Metabolic syndrome and out of control blood sugar are conditions that are woven together and ride the tail of excess body weight; fortunately, black walnut hull may provide effective answers.

Healthy Metabolism

Like kelp, the iodine content in black walnut hull supports a healthy thyroid and proper metabolic function. When your metabolism is a well tuned machine, your body breaks down and uses fats more efficiently and effectively. Optimal metabolic response is paramount for a healthy diet and exercise plan to impact your body.

Normal Blood Sugar

Processed foods or foods high in simple sugars can cause insulin levels to skyrocket. This condition, called insulin resistance, is a precursor to diabetes and causes elevated cholesterol levels which may lead to cardiovascular disease and weight gain. A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition showed dieters were able to reduce insulin levels and promote lean body mass by adding walnuts (not hulls) to their diet.

Body Weight and Cholesterol Control From Walnut Oil

Evidence shows a correlation between the benefits of a balanced diet and proper supplementation to encourage weight loss and promote normal cholesterol. The Journal Angiology published a study in which patients given walnut oil three times a day had more normal cholesterol levels. A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine showed that people given walnuts as a partial replacement for dietary fat experienced similar benefits. A 2009 study published in Public Nutrition concluded that diets rich in essential fatty acids, nuts and vegetables resulted in improved metabolism, cholesterol measurements, insulin levels, and body fat ratios.

Systemic Support During Weight Loss

The high omega-3 fatty acid content of black walnut oil is a blood thinner that is known to support good heart and cardiovascular health. Cardiovascular support during periods of weight loss is of elevated importance since some complications, such as stroke, may stem from exercising while arteries are clogged.

