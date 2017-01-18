Green coffee bean extract, produced from the green beans of the Arabica plant, is a relatively new ingredient to weight loss products that has been getting strong attention; even being featured on the Dr. Oz program. This attention is not unfounded, green coffee bean extract has a number of health benefits, in particular as a weight loss aid.

How Does Green Coffee Bean Work?

Green coffee bean contains polyphenols, including chlorogenic acids, which, like grape seed extract and green tea, have antioxidant that help the body neutralize harmful free radicals. Research has also shown that the chlorogenic acid in green coffee bean has an antihypertensive effect on rats and humans that promotes normal blood pressure [1-3].

Unlike coffee beverages, green coffee bean extract is low in caffeine and is not a stimulant. Chlorogenic acids are also destroyed when coffee beans are roasted and their benefits are not available in coffee drinks.

Chlorogenic acids support the weight loss benefits of green coffee bean in a couple different ways. First, promote balanced blood sugar by inhibiting the release of glucose within the body. Secondly, chlorogenic acids boost the metabolic output of the liver, which burns more fat. This dual mechanism works to support lean body mass by hindering the absorption of fat and weight gain.

Research Indicates Weight Loss Benefits of Green Coffee Bean







In 2006, a study published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine examined the inhibition of fat accumulation and weight gain in mice that were given green coffee bean extract. Researchers noted that the mice had reduced visceral fat content and body weight. It was concluded that green coffee bean extract may be effective against weight gain and fat accumulation by preventing fat absorption and activating fat metabolism in the liver [4].

In 2011, Gastroenterology Research and Practice published a meta-analysis of 5 studies, which had examined green coffee bean extract as a weight loss supplement. Although it was noted that more research was appropriate, it was also concluded that aggregate data showed a significant difference in body weight in the subjects of the studies who had supplemented with GCE, compared with placebo, and that evidence indicates that GCE can promote weight loss [5].

This conclusion was supported by an early 2012 study published in The Diabetes Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity journal that followed a group of 16 adults who supplemented with green coffee bean for a period of 12 weeks, without making any dietary changes. The results were significantly astounding. During this time, subjects lost an average of 10.5% of overall body weight and 16% of overall body fat, without any reported negative side effects [6].

When it comes to losing weight, proper diet and exercise are paramount to success. However, research shows that adding a supplement like green coffee bean extract can increase weight loss potential, in addition to the antioxidant benefit. As with all supplements, for green coffee bean to be effective, it must be a pure, organic 100% high grade coffee bean extract supplement manufactured in the US with laboratory tests certifying the product’s potency and quality.

