White House Chief of Staff Blasts Dishonest Media

Media scoundrels are at war with Trump. As POTUS, he has a bully pulpit to fire back. He’s not shy about using it, nor administration officials.

A separate article discussed his press secretary Sean Spicer and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway blasting media misinformation.

On Fox News Sunday, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had his turn, criticizing media dishonesty, among other issues discussed, saying:

“(T)he media, from day one, (have) been talking about delegitimizing the election, talking about the Russians, talking about everything you can imagine, except the fact that we need to move this country forward.” “Now, we get done with the inauguration. First thing out of the media is that president Trump removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. out of the Oval Office.” “This is an explosive accusation which could have had incredible ramifications, given the history of the press and on this subject matter.” “It turns out, it’s completely false. I walked back into the Oval Office, saw the MLK bust to there, and what did the media say? The media said, oh, our bad, someone was standing in front of the bust. We didn’t see it.” “Can you imagine tweeting that President Trump removed the MLK bust? So, that’s the first day. Day one. Not even day – I mean, day like hour three.” “Then, the next day, they put a picture, big story, before the speech actually began, showing all of this white space. It wasn’t true.”

The point isn’t crowd size, said Priebus. It’s dishonest media, attacking Trump relentlessly – whatever he does or doesn’t do, making stuff up, at other times grossly distorting facts, anything to denigrate him instead of sticking to factual reporting.

Based on what he does as president, he’s fair game for criticism when deserved. Consistent media bashing is disgraceful.

It’s virtually certain to continue ahead, part of a plot to delegitimize him, perhaps setting him up for impeachment or assassination.

Priebus: “(W)e’re not going to sit around and take it…(T)here’s an obsession by the media to delegitimize this president…We’re going to fight back tooth and nail every day, and twice on Sunday.”

The battle lines are drawn, the power of the US presidency and his key aides v. deplorable media scoundrels – a campaign I wage regularly, The New York Times my favorite target because of its influence and global reach.

The self-styled newspaper of record is a national disgrace – fake news its specialty. The same goes for the rest of America’s major media establishment.