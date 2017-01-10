Wikileaks Truthfulness vs America’s ‘Intelligent’ Lies

(The Real Agenda News) In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, a group of hackers have gained more credibility around the world than the most advanced intelligence-gathering apparatus. Yes, Wikileaks is a more credible source of news and information than any mainstream media outlet and all American intelligence agencies combined. History proves it. It is that simple.

While for the past 10 years Wikileaks has truthfully published documents and information that would otherwise not make it to the public, the American intelligence agencies have made a name for failing to do their job: gathering intelligence. Insiders at the NSA, CIA, FBI and other organizations have served the public interests when they manage to get and transmit bits and pieces or large motherloads of documents Wikileaks, which has cautiously published such information without endangering its sources.

When it comes to informing the public In the 21st century Wikileaks’ truthfulness beats the ‘intelligent’ lies put out by American government agencies and their mouthpieces; the corporate media.

It is not surprising that US president-elect, Donald Trump, gives more credit to Wikileaks than to government agencies. The surprising fact is that there is no one else joining Trump and pointing out the lies and plausible deniability of the American government, its weak or fake intelligence gathering and the dire consequences of utilizing such ‘intelligent’ lies to wage war on the world.

Donald Trump has again eroded confidence in the intelligence services that, as US President, will be under his command in just over two weeks.

In addition to doubting again the ability of these agencies that have accused Russia of being behind the cyber attacks produced during the elections, the president-elect gave Wednesday more credibility to the claims of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, the organization that published the most damaging emails for the Democratic campaign.

“Julian Assange said “a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta”. Why was DNC so careless?”, asked Trump on a tweet. “He also said the Russians did not give him the information!” Trump tweeted his as it usual when he addresses a major topic such as the alleged Russian hacking.

The president-elect was referring to the first part of an interview that FOX News broadcast Tuesday night, where Assange criticized the lack of security of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta.

“Podesta revealed that his password was the word ‘password’. His own staff said that the email he had received was legitimate.

“So this is something … a 14-year-old kid could have done”, said Assange during the interview held at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he has been taking refuge for six years. WikiLeaks published thousands of emails from Podesta, who was the victim of a cyber attack also suffered by other high-ranking officials and Democratic Party agencies in the last months of the campaign.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow is behind these cyber attacks, something that Assange has denied and that Trump, who according to intelligence reports would be the most benefited from the leaked information, has repeatedly questioned in recent weeks.

Trump’s criticism of intelligence agencies began Tuesday night and continued Wednesday morning.

Trump sent a tweet accusing these services of having “delayed” the meeting they had scheduled with him to discuss, precisely, the conclusions about the Russian authorship of cyber attacks that led President Barack Obama to expel 35 Russian diplomats from the country last week.

“The ‘intelligence’ briefing on the so-called ‘Russian hacking’ has been delayed until Friday, they may need more time to build their case. Very strange!”, Trump tweeted, explicitly quoting the words “intelligence” and “Russian hacking”.

Sources of intelligence quoted by several US media denied the delay on Wednesday and stated that the meeting had always been scheduled for the end of this week, given that at that meeting they will present to the president-elect the report they have drawn up on cyber attacks blamed on Russia.

Last Saturday, Trump, who in the past has said that these allegations are “ridiculous”, once again questioned intelligence reports and recalled that it is the same agencies that falsely claimed that Saddam Hussein’s regime had weapons of mass destruction, which led to the “disaster” of the Iraq war. In addition, he said he knows “things that others do not know” about the case and said he would reveal it on Tuesday or Wednesday, something that has not happened yet, unless he referred to the fact that he had prior knowledge of the Assange interview on FOX News.

Those responsible for informing Trump of the alleged Russian responsibility for cyber attacks are expected to be top officials of US intelligence, including National Intelligence director, James Clapper, CIA chief John Brennan, the head of the FBI, James Comey, and the head of the National Security Agency (NSA), Mike Rogers.

In the interview with FOX News, Assange dismissed the report on Russia, recalling that there is no conclusive evidence against Moscow. “At the top of the report, there is a notice that says ‘there is no guarantee that this information will be accurate’. There is nothing in that report that says we were given information. Nothing,” he said.

According to The Washington Post, Obama could receive a final report on Thursday, which would allow Trump to have access to it one day later. According to the newspaper, the agencies would be preparing a declassified version that could be made public as early as next week.

Asked about Trump’s continuing criticism of the country’s intelligence agencies, future vice president Mike Pence defended the president’s “healthy skepticism” in a press appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

But not all share the vision of the future tenants of the White House, not even among the Republican ranks and, much less, the Obama administration.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump’s former rival and one of his biggest critics, called it “alarming” for the president-elect to use Assange to justify his skepticism. The leader of WikiLeaks “is not a friend of America or of democracy” and “no American should let himself be deceived by him,” he said.

Obama’s White House spokesman, Josh Earnest, once again recalled that the accusation against Moscow comes from a “unanimous” analysis of the 17 US intelligence agencies, which is unusual, he said. Trump has to decide “who to believe”.

“The real question is, who are you going to believe?” He said at his daily press conference. “On one side you have Russians and Assange, and on the other side are the 17 intelligence agencies and external cyber experts, Capitol Democrats and also Republicans, and at least one Trump Advisor, former CIA Director James Woolsey, expressed their concern about the malicious cyberactivity of Russia during the elections,” Earnest recalled. For that reason, he added, Trump “will have to decide who he believes, and the decision he makes will have long-term consequences in the way he decides to run the country.”

In the United States it is virtually a crime to apologize for past crimes committed by the American government, no matter how much damage, death and chaos it brought upon millions of people and dozens of countries around the world. Perhaps it is not necessary to openly apologize and instead it is better to correct the course so that past crimes and abuses do not repeat themselves in the future. It seems that Donald Trump is doing just that.