Will Trump Stop Aiding ISIS and Other Terrorist Groups?

US forces in Iraq facilitated the transfer of thousands of ISIS fighters from Mosul to Syria, mostly to Deir Ezzor – a major battle ongoing in the area with government troops.

According to the Jordanian Al-Hadath web site, US forces in Syria are directly helping ISIS terrorists battle for Deir Ezzor control.

Russia and Damascus are well aware of what’s going on, aiming to foil the Obama administration’s aim. US warplanes attacked Syrian army positions last year, paving the way for what’s now happening.

Lebanon’s al-Akhbar said recent ISIS assaults on government positions followed last year’s US aerial attacks on Syrian forces and infrastructure.

Strategy drafted in Washington aims for ISIS seizing Dier Ezzor city, along with areas south of Sweida up to Palmyra in Homs, and from Raqqa to territory bordering Iraq.

Syrian forces, aided by Russian airpower, so far prevented its fighters from achieving their objective, short of stopping them from making significant gains on the ground.

On January 20, Trump will succeed Obama as America’s 45th president. Will he cooperate with Putin in combating terrorism or continue Obama’s imperial agenda?

Will he seek Middle East peace or pursue endless war? He spoke sharply against Washington wasting trillions of dollars on fruitless foreign conflicts, letting vital homeland needs go begging.

As of midday Friday, it’s put up or shut up time. What he said no longer matters. Policies he pursues will show where he stands.