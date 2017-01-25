Breaking News

"We Won, You Lost – Get Over It" (VIDEO)

The full quote from Obama when he was confirmed the new President was, “Elections have consequences.  We won, you lost. Get over it.”    The Democrats hiding out in their safe spaces and seeking solace in self-pity and despair should heed their figurehead’s words instead of acting like spoiled babies.   It’s as if they advocate democracy as long as it’s “democracy” on their terms.

Obama supporters refuse to let go of the “hope and change” slogans Obama delivered in his 2008 election campaign without actually examining the substance, of lack thereof, behind Obama’s empty platitudes.  Perhaps they can’t let go of their adulation of his presidency because they are still waiting for that “hope and change” to be delivered.   That’s not say that Trump will deliver anything he promises either.

Upon query of about the nature of the “good” that Obama accomplished, they all resort quickly to “Obamacare.”   They point to the coverage provided to those with “pre-existing” conditions and to the insurance coverage extended to those who were previously unable to afford health insurance.

But they fail to acknowledge the hundreds of thousands who dropped their coverage because they can no longer afford the premiums.  Those folks, by the way, never show up in the reports about the 20 million 14 million that now get free or mostly free coverage.

In truth, Obamacare was collapsing under its own weight.  It does not need a new President to repeal it.  Let the market destroy Obama’s Frankenstein.  The U.S. ranks 37th on the World Health Organization’s ranking of quality of healthcare by country.   And yet, the U.S. by far has the most expensive healthcare in the world.

Obamacare essentially redistributed the deck chairs on the Titantic, shifting the burden of paying for scandalously expensive medical procedures from the person afflicted to society as a whole.  As for the indigent with no coverage, I’m sure the taxpayers would have been fine extending free coverage to that demographic.  What’s that, “no way?”  Well, the burden of paying for that healthcare coverage was shifted to the middle class, who saw its premiums and deductibles to soar, forcing many to drop coverage or resort to a policy with a 5-figure deductible that functions basically as “disaster” insurance.

The biggest beneficiaries of Obamacare were Big Pharma and Big Corporate Hospital. Those two special interests, by the way, are the primary reason that healthcare is egregiously, if not prohibitively, expensive in the U.S.   Thanks Barack.

There’s plenty of other Obama promises for which his followers have been left unfilled.  He not only did not clean up Wall Street and DC, they became an even deadlier terminal cancer to society under Obama’s watch.   As for the economy and the stock market, given that Obama presided over the doubling of the amount of U.S. Government Treasury debt – from $10 trillion to $20 trillion, or more than $1.2 trillion per year, a monkey could have sat in the Oval Office and taken credit for the dubious economic “recovery” and the re-inflation of the stock market bubble, which is now the most overvalued stock market in history.

In today’s episode of the Shadow of Truth, we take a look at what we might be able to expect from Trump and the myths of Obama’s presidency:

 
