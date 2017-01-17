You Won’t Believe What CNN and the Mainstream Media Are Doing Now (VIDEO)

With abysmal ratings, and after being embroiled in yet another “fake news” controversy, it’s not unreasonable for people to begin wondering if CNN or other left-wing media outlets are EVER going to learn their lesson, and begin to at least ACT like they’re attempting to exercise some journalistic integrity, or if they’re content to lose the few remaining viewers and readers they still have to what they refer to as” “fake news” websites.

By now, most people have heard about the fireworks that went off during President-Elect Trump’s first official press conference. What you may not know, is that other left-wing media outlets, like USA Today, are deliberately altering the sound on their version of what took place, or that the reporter involved in the dust-up, Jim Acosta, has been lying on the air at CNN about what really happened.

Do the people at CNN or USA Today not realize that other media outlets have video of what actually happened?? Will the far-left mainstream media ever learn their lesson?

In the first video below, I demonstrate how media outlets like USA Today are deliberately attempting to mislead the American people about what transpired during Trump’s press conference by using a doctored version of the video.

I also review an article published today by Rick Wells appropriately titled, Press Secretary Spicer Puts CNN On Notice For Attempt To Sabotage Trump. Enough is enough already! It’s time for “We the People” to make it known that we’ve had enough of this garbage once and for all, and there is only one way to do that!

There have been attempts to address the fact that if something is not done to curb the lawlessness, reckless, and dangerous behavior we’ve seen continue to escalate from the far-left, we only embolden them to be more defiant. Therefore, It’s Time “We the People” Starve the Beast, and hit far-left political and media elites where it hurts them most, in their wallets. Simply put, at this point whoever does not do their part to starve the BEAST, has no right to complain about it.



In the first video below from Donald Trump’s press conference, the audio is crystal clear for the entire room, giving you an understanding of what actually took place between President-Elect Donald Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta. As you watch the video, imagine if it was a Breitbart reporter doing that to Barack Obama. Wow.

In the second video below from Donald Trump’s first press conference, taken directly from USA Today’s YouTube Channel, notice how the audio was blatantly doctored… It’s despicable.

As you heard in the video that contains the full audio, President-Elect Donald Trump told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “Don’t be rude. No, I’m not going to give you a question,” but like a petulant child, Jim Acosta kept raising his voice, and was almost shouting over Donald Trump demanding that his question be taken. CNN doesn’t seem to EVER learn from their mistakes, because after their shouting match ended with Donald Trump telling Acosta, “No, I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” Acosta later went on the air and said the following about his dust-up with the President-Elect:

“At one point during the news conference, an in the interest of full disclosure, and so everyone knows what’s going on, and what was happening in the room, after I asked, or might say demanded that we have a question, Sean Spicer, the incoming Press Secretary did say to me that if were to do that again I would be thrown out…”

Isn’t that nice of Jim Acosta. All of a sudden he’s interested in giving “full disclosure” to the four viewers CNN still has watching (and even those four are only watching because they’re in airports somewhere, and it’s the only channel playing). There’s just one problem with his story: Even his version of “full disclosure” is a combination of lies, and just part of the full story.

In the video below, you’ll see that when Acosta went on the air post dust-up, he gave the impression that CNN was totally ignored by the President-Elect, and he made it sound as if Trump’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, came over and tapped him on the shoulder like a bar bouncer would, right in the middle of the press conference. Sorry Jim, but nice try!

In reality (you know, that place CNN reporters rarely visit), Donald Trump had already taken a question from CNN, and what Acosta also fails to mention, is that there were over 400+ other reporters in the room who were all being respectful, and patiently waiting their turn to ask questions at the same time Acosta was having his temper tantrum. If you listen carefully to the video with the shouting match, you can barely hear her, but a female reporter was trying to ask Donald Trump a question while Acosta was carrying on like an infant.

Finally, as you’ll learn in the second video below, on Fox and Friends Sean Spicer said, “Jim Acosta has a false recollection of the facts!” As 399+ other reporters in the room could verify, Spicer says he did not approach Acosta in the middle of the press conference, but rather he waited until it was over, at which time he did have some choice words for the disgraced CNN host.

As you saw above, after his post dust-up with Donald Trump at the press conference, Jim Acosta went on the air at CNN, and said the following:

“At one point during the news conference, an in the interest of full disclosure, and so everyone knows what’s going on, and what was happening in the room, after I asked, or might say demanded that we have a question, Sean Spicer, the incoming Press Secretary did say to me that if were to do that again I would be thrown out…”

On Fox and Friends, Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer set the record straight on what really happened…

Rick Wells reports:

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had a few words to say about the fake news that was released by BuzzFeed and publicized by CNN regarding supposed events in a bedroom in Russia.

Spicer said, “Before we start, I want to bring your attention to a few points on the report that was published in BuzzFeed last night. It’s frankly outrageous and highly irresponsible for a left-wing blog that was openly hostile to the President-elect’s campaign to drop highly salacious and flat-out false information on the Internet just days before he takes the oath of office.”

Spicer says, “According to BuzzFeed’s own editor, there are some serious reasons to doubt the allegations in the report. The executive editor of the New York Times also dismissed the report by saying it was ‘totally unsubstantiated,’ echoing the concerns that many other reporters expressed on the Internet.” “The fact that BuzzFeed and CNN made the decision to run with this unsubstantiated claim is a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks. The report is not an intelligence report, plain and simple.”

CNN was in that audience and their reporter, Jim Acosta, would later attempt to talk over the President-elect in demanding that he be allowed to ask a question. The debates are over, being mentioned in a news conference doesn’t carry with it an automatic right of rebuttal. CNN and BuzzFeed made an error in judgment.

The Trump team has been fighting back against this kind of brazen “make it up on the fly” kind of attack since the day he announced. They’re going to fight back, they’ve had enough and quite frankly, so have the American people.

As Mr. Trump went on to describe them in his exchange with Acosta, they are a terrible organization. They are fake news. They seriously damaged what was left of their credibility and their reputation with this one. It will be interesting to see how this affects their access to the President-elect in the future, but it certainly won’t be helpful, nor should it be.

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.